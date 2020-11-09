Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards Twin in Polka Dots: 'Oops We Did It Again'

BFF #goals! Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards posed for a pic in matching black-and-white polka dot dresses and their fellow Real Housewives are loving it!

On Sunday, November 8, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars both shared Instagram pics of their insanely chic twinning ensembles. “Oops we did it again,” Rinna, 57, captioned her snap. “Ladies who Lunch. Parisian Style.”

The sophisticated look is a Rotate Birger Christensen frock featuring ruffled short sleeves and a high neckline.

Richards, 51, who topped hers off with a flat, black, wide-brim hat, wrote in the caption of her post, “When you’re feeling good about your outfit and then your friend walks in feeling equally as good about hers 🤔👯‍♀️ .” She even noted, “No, this wasn’t planned.”

Fellow Bravo stars loved their twinning looks. Erika Jayne commented on Richards’ post, “I can’t tell you how happy this makes me!! 😂” Meanwhile, Teddi Mellencamp asked, “No ma’am. How did this happen again.”

It’s no secret that Rinna loves a matching moment with Real Housewife costars. For instance, on an episode of RHOBH back in

May, Rinna and Jayne showed up to a dinner party in the same exact outfit. They even paired their hot pink tuxedo minidresses with identical, extra-long ponytails. “We look amazing,” Jayne said as she greeted Rinna.

Even more coincidentally, these dresses were also from Rotate. Rinna pointed this out in Richards’ comment section on Sunday, writing, “what can I say I love their dresses! The pink one and now this! 😂♥️”

Then, just last month, there were the Alexander Wang sweatsuits that Rinna, Jayne and Dorit Kemsley modeled in a series of Instagram posts alongside the designer. Though this time, she embraced a slightly varied outfit, wearing a white version of the Foundation Terry Sweats alongside Jayne’s and Kemsley’s gray looks.

