Too funny! Charlize Theron is trolling Kylie Jenner and the reality star does not mind one bit!

On Wednesday, December 9, the 45-year-old actress posted a picture of herself rocking a bright red lip that seems to have been applied by her 5-year-old daughter, August. Besides just being a little outside of the natural lip line, the Monster star also has a touch of lippie on her cheek.

Alongside Theron’s post-makeover selfie is a screengrab of the 23-year-old Lip Kit creator wearing a pink lip. Theron captioned the post, “Who’s who?”

It’s all in good fun, though! After all, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star liked and commented on the post with a series of crying laughing and lipstick kiss emojis.

Besides just the slightly messed-up lipstick, the Oscar-winning actress is also sporting a bit of orange eyeshadow in the crease of her top lids. And while the lip may not be perfect, we have to say, we’re digging August’s bold makeup moves.

This isn’t the first time Theron has gotten a makeover from her little girl. Back in October, the Bombshell star shared a selfie on Instagram showcasing a scarlet lip and a smokey eye. “To every make up artist out there….. watch out, you’ve got competition!” the proud mama adorably wrote in the accompanying caption.

Jenner has also been known to post a video or two of her daughter, Stormi Webster, doing her lipstick. In October 2019, the beauty mogul took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Stormi testing out the “Charm” hue. But when the little girl starts to put the applicator in Jenner’s mouth, Jenner helps her out a bit. “Not in my mouth! Only on my lips!”

When you’re as good at makeup as Jenner, it must be hard to let someone else at the helm!

