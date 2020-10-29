Cuteness overload! Stars are enjoying quality time with their little ones by doing makeovers — and it’s the most adorable thing ever.

From Hilary Duff to Charlize Theron, celebs have found that playing with makeup is a great way to bond with their kids, especially

during the COVID-19 quarantine. With the kids being forced to stay home from school and stars not heading off to work every day, what better way to pass time than with a little makeup sesh?!

Duff took to her Instagram Story on April 8 to share the full process of her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie doing her makeup. When the 33-year-old asked her little boy what the vibe of the look was going to be, he replied, “I’m not telling you.” But when showcasing the finished product, Duff sarcastically called it subtle. “It’s unique,” she continued. “I’ve never done makeup like this before, but I like it.”

Probably our favorite of the quarantine makeovers, though, was Jimmy Kimmel’s. In honor of Bring Your Kid to Work Day, the late night host let his 5-year-old daughter Jane do his makeup for Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 23. Wearing a princess dress and crown, the little girl worked away on her dad, giving him bright red lips and lined eyes. He joked, “Who knew my color palette was Jolly Rancher.”

But not all of these makeup sessions happened during the coronavirus pandemic. After all, Kylie Jenner has been giving Stormi her Lip Kits to play with forever. Even if she isn’t quite as good as her mom at applying lipstick.

Keep scrolling to see all the adorable makeover celebrity kids have given their parents. You won’t be disappointed.

