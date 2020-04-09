Hilary Duff Lets Son Luca Do Her Makeup: 'It's Unique'

Cuteness alert! Hilary Duff bravely let her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie do her makeup on Wednesday, April 8, while quarantining at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m getting my makeup done by an 8-year-old,” said the Lizzie McGuire alum on her Instagram Story, as her son gently and diligently applied eyeshadow to his mom’s lids.

For the glam session, Duff wore a brown bomber jacket styled with layered necklaces and large gold hoop earrings.

“Should I wait and not look until the end?” Duff asked the little boy. He confidently responded, “yeah.”

When Luca walked away to wash one of the eyeshadow brushes (so professional!) Duff snuck a peak at the makeup look, revealing one bronze eyelid.

When Duff asked him what the vibe of the makeup look was going to be, he said, “I’m not telling you.”

The mom of two shared the hilarious finished result with her 14.9 million Instagram followers. “It’s subtle,” the star sarcastically noted, sporting mismatched eyeshadow and smeared lipstick.

“It’s unique,” she continued. “I’ve never done makeup like this before, but I like it.”

Sadly, the adorable makeup artist didn’t reveal what cosmetics products he used for the glam session, even though mom tried to get him to call out the palette in the video.

The former Disney Channel star is no stranger to talking about her favorite beauty products on social media. She even teamed up with the Nudestix to launch a makeup collection. The Daydreamer Palette by Hilary Duff ($75) is still available on Sephora’s website.

If Duff’s video of Luca doing her makeup set your heart ablaze, there’s more content where that came from. At the end of March, Serena Williams shared a video on Instagram doing makeup with 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The mom and daughter did their makeup separately, and while mom was starting her beauty routine, the little girl decided to get creative by using her entire face as a canvas for lipstick.

“Olympia, what have you done?” asked the 38-year-old tennis pro. “OK, I will be back,” she told her followers before turning off the camera, likely to escort her daughter to the bathroom sink for a wash.

