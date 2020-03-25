Watch Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Adorably Do Her Own Makeup

Serena Williams just dropped another incredible mother-daughter beauty tutorial featuring an Olympia-sponsored makeup portion and it has seriously brightened up our day.

On Tuesday, March 24, the tennis pro shared a series of videos on her Instagram story of what she referred to as “Serena Fierce Beauty.” While she gave viewers an inside scoop on her favorite afternoon face wash, it was really her two-year-old’s makeup mayhem that we couldn’t get enough of.

“It’s been a while since I did a beauty plan,” the Grand Slam champion says at the start of the video. “So this is an afternoon cleanse. I feel stressed out, obviously with everything, but I’m also calm and I’m just really trying to do my thing.”

For her, this is a midday face wash using one of her all-time faves: MZ Skin’s Cleanse & Clarify.

While she’s massaging the creamy formula onto her skin, you can see Olympia in the background playing at the makeup vanity.

“My daughter is actually doing her own makeup and I’m terrified to see what she’s doing,” the 38-year-old says to the camera. And for a good reason! When the athlete finally catches a glimpse of what her daughter’s doing, her jaw drops.

When the toddler rolls over to face the camera, she has a bunch of brown and red squiggles all over her face. “Oh my goodness,” Williams says. “Olympia, what have you done?”

She takes a break and comes back, saying she’s “not even going to worry about this right now,” pointing at her daughter who is still drawing on her face with what appears to be a scarlet lip liner.

“Olympia, not so much ok? That’s a lot of makeup sweetie pie. And mommy’s going to have to clean all of that off.”

Williams applied a quick face oil from Rachel’s Plan Bee after rinsing and drying her face so she can address the whole Olympia thing.

“Yes, you are beautiful my love,” she says while kissing Olympia at the close of the videos. “You are beautiful. Even with that beautiful makeup that you did.”

