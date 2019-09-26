It’s time to celebrate Serena Williams! The tennis star turns 38 on September 26, and to honor her here at Stylish, we’re taking a look back at her epic style evolution. Consider it a fashion Glam Slam!

Williams’ became a tennis pro in 1995 and since then she’s been in the limelight attending events, parties, premieres and eventually a royal wedding. Her style has no doubt evolved over the years — but one thing is for sure, she has always looked great.

Take a look back at Serena’s best fashion moments in the public eye. From purples, pinks (hot pink!), blues and more, she has not shy away from color. Relive some of her more memorable looks like that emerald Versace gown she wore to the Met Gala in 2017 or the jewel embellished gown she sported to the Wimbledon Champion dinner in 2015 and possibly see some of her older looks for the first time (hot-pink lace dress? Oh, Yes, she did.)