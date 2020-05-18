Who needs a glam squad when you have children willing to get the job done? During the COVID-19 quarantine, Eva Mendes’ children are refining their makeup skills by practicing on the mom of two.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Hitch star took to the ‘gram on Sunday, May 17, to share a selfie of her colorful makeover. The beauty look was brought to life by her daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amanda, 4.

In the up-close-and-personal pic of the former model’s face, it’s clear that her daughters have potential! They painted a blue pigment on both of her eyelids which feels very on-trend for the warmer months.

The rest of her face, however, resembles a children’s coloring book. She captioned the selfie, “They’ve won ❤️.”

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

This isn’t the first time her daughters have given her a bold makeover. On May 3, the Florida native posted a similar selfie with her face covered in vibrant shades of cosmetics. “I’ve lost any control I once had,” she wrote in the caption.

In April, the 46-year-old opened up about quarantining with her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters.

“This is me. By my kid,” the star captioned a crayon drawing by one of her children on April 19. “It’s pretty accurate. No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella.”

“I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles,” she added.

Besides at-home makeovers and craft time, the family’s turned to music for entertainment, too. “Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones,” the actress captioned an Instagram video on March 24. “Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick.”

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011 and they tied the knot in 2016 — two years after they welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda, into the world.

The couple keeps their relationship and children very private. Mendes opened up about the subject in April of 2020, describing the “clear boundary” she sets with her immediate family. “I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she explained to a fan in an Instagram comment.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

“And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)