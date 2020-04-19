Under wraps. Eva Mendes explained why she and her partner, Ryan Gosling, like to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

A fan asked the Hitch star, 46, via Instagram on Saturday, April 18, why she never shares much about her “immediate family” on social media. “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way to stay private,” Mendes replied.

The actress also clarified the reason their daughters Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3, never make an appearance on her social media account — and won’t anytime soon.

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” Mendes wrote. “And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent.”

Last month, Mendes revealed that she has specific requirements for sharing The Notebook star, 39, on her Instagram page after another fan asked why she didn’t post him.

“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she wrote in March. “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”

Mendes and Gosling began dating after they met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and became one of the most notoriously private couples in Hollywood. The Florida native recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2019 how she tried to prevent herself from revealing her affection for Gosling.

“That’s literally me going, like, ‘I’m not in love with him. I’m not in love with him. What? I’m not in love!’” Mendes said in reference to a photo of herself and the La La Land star at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012. “We were trying to be very professional.”

Although the duo like to keep their romance between the two of them, Mendes did open up a little about their private life in February.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No Joke,” Mendes wrote via Instagram. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”