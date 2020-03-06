Strictly professional. Eva Mendes revealed why she doesn’t include her partner, Ryan Gosling, on her social media accounts.

The Hitch actress, 46, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, to share a photo of herself as a child in honor of her birthday. After one follower commented on the picture, writing, “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan on this page,” Mendes decided to respond.

“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she wrote via Instagram.

When it comes to her personal life, the Ghost Rider actress wants to keep it off of the internet as much as possible.

“My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that,” The Place Beyond the Pines star added. “Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

Even though Mendes doesn’t plan to share photographs of her family — she and The Notebook actor, 39, share daughters Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3 — she doesn’t mind gushing about her crew every now and then.

The Other Guys actress explained that her daughters are “already these little self-empowered women,” while attending the Creative & Cultivate Los Angeles Conference on February 22.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I need to get out of the way and you guys lead.’ Obviously, [I’ll] protect them, but I just want to get out of their way because they’re already these amazing creative beings,” Mendes said at the time, noting that she takes “great inspiration” from her kiddos.

Earlier in February, the Florida native gave her man a little shout-out as well, via social media.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No Joke,” she wrote in response to a fans’ question about Gosling’s cooking skills. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

The notoriously private couple began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines.