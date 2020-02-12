Jack of all trades! Eva Mendes raved about longtime love Ryan Gosling‘s knack for whipping up a good meal.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to celebrate the end of a “long day” of work and snacked on a heart-shaped macaron from “the best catering service ever,” Electric Avenue Chef. When one curious commenter asked if Mendes and Gosling, 39, ever cook at home, the Ghost Rider star couldn’t stop gushing.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No Joke,” she wrote in response. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

The costars-turned-couple have been notoriously private about their lives at home, especially when it comes to their daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. Mendes got real about the challenges of being a working mother of two young children during a September 2019 interview with Access Daily.

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” she said at the time. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.'”

The fashion designer, who took a hiatus from the silver screen after starring in 2014’s Lost River, explained that she felt “thankful” for the opportunity to be home with her family. While many fans have been eager to see Mendes make a return to the industry that made her a household name, she set the record straight about her personal choice on social media in January.

“As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do,” she replied to a comment on Instagram. “There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now.”

A source revealed to Us in August 2019, however, that the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star was “looking to get back out there” and “auditioning again.”