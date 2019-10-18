



Not only do Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have their hands full with two daughters, but the actress’ purse is always full of food.

“The hardest part [of parenting] hands down is the amount of snacks I have to carry with me all day long, and the variety,” the Hitch star, 45, said on a Thursday, October 17, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “They like something different so you need to keep it fresh, especially on long car rides. Those are the worst. Even going to the market, I need to take food in the car to go [there].”

She and the actor, 38, welcomed Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, in 2014 and 2016, respectively — and the Florida native said nothing prepared her for the difficulties of raising their daughters.

“Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for,” Mendes told Kelly Clarkson. “[I’m] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They’re not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair.”

She and Gosling have similar parenting styles, though, and classify themselves as “bulldozing parents.” Mendes explained, “We’re very controlling.”

Currently, the couple are trying to convince their daughters to switch up their Halloween costumes this year. “Our kids are obsessed with Wizards of Oz and Dorothy, so they’ve been Dorothy every year,” the fashion designer told the Voice coach, 37. “It’s financially great, [but] I’m like, ‘Maybe we can do a bloody Dorothy. I can put some blood on you because really? Dorothy again?’”

That being said, Mendes admitted that “it’s like Halloween every day” in her and Gosling’s house. “[Esmeralda and Amada] are constantly dressing up,” she said.

The Place Beyond the Pines costars have been together since 2011. In August, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Mendes is “looking to get back out there” and “auditioning again” after taking time away from the spotlight to raise their daughters.

