



Keeping that chemistry on the down low! Eva Mendes told Kelly Clarkson that she and longtime love Ryan Gosling were trying to act “professional” at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of their film The Place Beyond the Pines.

When Mendes, 45, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 17, Clarkson, 37, showed the audience a photo of the couple at the TIFF event. Mendes spotted the pic and gave Clarkson the backstory. “That’s literally me going, like, ‘I’m not in love with him. I’m not in love with him. What? I’m not in love!’ We were trying to be very professional.”

The “Breakaway” singer commented on how good Mendes looked in the photo, but the Girl in Progress star was distracted by her beau, 38. “Look at him, though!” she raved.

Mendes waxed nostalgic about that time of her life in June, as well, posting a clip from The Place Beyond the Pines on Instagram. “Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes,” she captioned the video.

The couple are now the parents of two children: daughters Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3, and the Hitch actress told Access Daily last month that parenthood is “fun and beautiful and maddening.”

“It’s so hard, of course,” she added. “But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’”

Mendes is also grateful for her domestic life, having taken take time off from her screen career to raise the girls. “I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them,” she said at the time.

In August, a source told Us Weekly that Mendes is “looking to get back out there” and “auditioning again,” and the actress said on Access Daily that she would love to collaborate with Gosling again.

“He’s just such a creative genius,” she said of the First Man actor, who directed her in 2014’s Lost River. “There’s always stuff going on there, but I would love to at any time. I would audition for him any day.”

