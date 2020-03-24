Tips and tricks! Eva Mendes gave an inside look into her self-quarantine with her and Ryan Gosling’s two daughters amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones,” the actress, 46, captioned a Tuesday, March 24, Instagram video. “Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick. And yes, that’s my 3-year-old on the piano. I think she thinks the music is coming from her. And I’m not about to correct her.”

In the social media upload, which cautioned the Florida native’s followers to “stay safe,” she showed off her spinning record player. Amada could be heard banging on piano keys from behind the camera.

Mendes, who also shares Esmeralda, 5, with Gosling, 39, wrote on Monday, March 23, that she has had a “hard” time connecting with her Instagram followers during the pandemic. “Two little ones on me all day,” the fashion designer explained. “But I love connecting to you guys. Especially during this time.”

She and her Place Beyond the Pines costar welcomed Esmeralda and Amada in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The couple have similar parenting styles, which Mendes call “bulldozing.”

The Hitch star explained in an October 2019 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show: “We’re very controlling.”

Mendes also opened up to Kelly Clarkson up about the “hardest part” of raising her brood, saying, “Hands down [it’s] the amount of snacks I have to carry with me all day long, and the variety. They like something different so you need to keep it fresh, especially on long car rides. Those are the worst. Even going to the market, I need to take food in the car to go [there].”

She added at the time: “Nobody told me [parenting] was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for. [I’m] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They’re not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair.”

She and Gosling have been a couple since 2011.

