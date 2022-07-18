Not feeling the love. Lisa Rinna didn’t hold back when it came to how she felt Bravo honored — or didn’t honor — her late mother’s death on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I got one episode of grace,” Rinna, 59, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 17. “That’s it.”

The TV personality’s mom, Lois, died in November 2021 after suffering a stroke. She was 93.

The mother of two, who shares Delilah, 23, and Amelia, 21, with husband Harry Hamlin, did not mince words on Sunday when speaking about the lack of screen time her heartbreak was given. “Lois deserved and deserves much more,” Rinna added. “Shame on everyone.”

The reality star expanded on the hurt she felt via a Twitter message on Monday, July 18. “I think production featured Lois a lot over the years, actually, which is why I thought they would celebrate her life a bit more and show our family’s grieving process,” she explained. We all just loved her so much and I’m grateful the show gave her a platform. She loved it and loved all of you.”

The Melrose Place alum’s remarks came alongside a screenshot of the Pink Pop Box Podcast’s comments about how small of a story line Lois ultimately received on season 12.

“I’m shocked we spent 3 episodes about the word dark, but only few scenes shown on real human grief,” the podcast’s post read, referring to Crystal Kung Minkoff’s consistent discussion about Sutton Stracke making “dark” comments to her one season prior.

Rinna thanked the podcast for recognizing that the network highlighted just “a mere moment of the loss” she experienced following her mom’s passing. (Lois often appeared on the reality TV series alongside her daughter, including a 2019 photo shoot scene with her granddaughters Amelia and Delilah.)

The Starlit author shared another fan message about the minimal screen time Lois was given via social media on Sunday. “Wish we got to see more on Lois’ legacy and how you are coping through this very delicate process of grief,” the fan’s text read. “Sending all love your way.”

Rinna’s grief was touched upon during a June episode of the Bravo series. “She was 93-and-a-half. You knew it was coming, but you want to keep your love one alive, if you can,” she explained on the show, revealing that after her mom’s stroke, she chose to end her hospice care to align with Lois’ wishes.

“The hardest decision in that moment was … making a decision to not keep her alive,” the California native said while crying. “It’s really hard.”

Earlier this month, Rinna’s family celebrated Lois’ life in accordance with what the matriarch asked for before her death.

“Today we have the memorial for my Mom. We waited until the summer as per her wish,” the Days of Our Lives alum wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 15. “We will celebrate her life today and I want everyone to get up on a table and dance for Lois!!!!!!! 🌈🕊🕊🕊🕊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼.”

Rinna then paid homage to her loved one, sharing a sweet video of her mom during a past birthday dinner. “Today we celebrate you and lay you to rest next to Nampa. As it was always to be,” she captioned the clip. “The plaque will now read: ‘I did it My Way … Me too.’ Per your request. ❤️❤️ We love You so much. 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.”

