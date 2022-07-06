Taking it all back. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is apologizing for lashing out at fans and making racially insensitive remarks — claiming the pain over the death of her mother is to blame.

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me,” Rinna, 58, wrote via Instagram caption on Tuesday, July 5 alongside a quote about grief. “I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

The reality star went on to admit that she was “really struggling” and that she “never thought” she would experience such grief that manifested into “so much more” than “sadness and pain.” She then thanked fans for showing her such “patience, love and support.”

“I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better,” she concluded the post.

Rinna’s comments come less than a week after the former model came under fire for racist allegations after clashing with costar Garcelle Beauvais during an episode of the Bravo series.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist,” the Melrose Place alum shared via a since-deleted Instagram Story on Thursday, June 30. “That’s bulls—t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

Rinna instructed viewers to watch the Real Housewives of Dubai instead, saying, “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p—sies are go watch Dubai,” with a series of smiley face emoji’s.

The Dubai cast, for their part, didn’t take kindly to the former soap star’s comments. “Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth,” Chanel Ryan wrote via Twitter, while Lesa Milan warned, “She does not want this heat.”

Caroline Brooks also wrote a statement in response to Rinna’s heated comments via her Instagram Story at the time, saying, “Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful.”

The drama initially began after Beauvais, 55, called newbie housewife Diana Jenkins “uneducated” and “racially insensitive” during a June 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live based on a comment the Bosnia native, 49, made about a Black creator on Instagram.

Rinna previously announced her mother had died a week after suffering a stroke in November 2021. Fans have watched the Bold and the Beautiful actress deal with the tragic loss during season 12 of RHOBH.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” Rinna announced via Instagram in November, alongside a video of her mother jamming out to Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” remix. “I am with her now, So let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

Following her death, the California native took to Instagram once again to declare that “Heaven has a new angel.”

