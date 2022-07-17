Leave the glitz, glam and drama to reality TV — Crystal Kung Minkoff’s everyday life revolves around her family and business.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, made history when she joined the series for 2021’s season 11, becoming the first Asian-American cast member in the franchise.

“Being the first-ever Asian-American was solely the reason I wanted to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she told USA Today in May, explaining that she feels “massive responsibility [to] represent not only Asian-Americans but minorities, as well.”

In addition to using her platform to represent the AAPI community, the Real Coco cofounder has found her place among RHOBH mainstays Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and more. While Minkoff’s inaugural season on the show saw her feuding with Sutton Stracke, season 12 — which premiered in May — features even more drama involving the entrepreneur. Minkoff exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the reason she’s more involved is at least partially due to feeling more comfortable with the cast.

“Last year I was brand new and it all was unveiling itself,” Minkoff explained to Us in May about her friendship with Erika, 51, and the Pretty Mess author’s ongoing legal woes. While Minkoff “certainly didn’t feel like I had any right to ask questions” at the time, she revealed, now that “things have settled and now it’s really the aftermath … I feel more comfortable in our friendship to ask those harder questions.”

While her onscreen life may be hectic, the reality star — who shares daughter Zoe, 9, and son Max, 7, with husband Rob Minkoff — is all about spending time with family.

The Minkoff family doesn’t just wake up together, Crystal exclusively revealed to Us, but they also go to sleep together, too.

“The kids love a sleepover,” the Bravo star divulged. “Since it’s summer, every day is a weekend!”

It’s a particularly exciting slumber party when the family watches one of Rob’s films. The filmmaker — he directed the 1994 Disney classic The Lion King — recently released Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, and Zoe and Max got to see a sneak peek.

The morning, however, comes bright and early in the Minkoff household.

“The kids love to wake us up,” Crystal told Us about the family’s morning routine. She’s not mad about it, either, observing, “This particular day had a beautiful sunrise.”

Keep scrolling to go inside a typical day in Crystal’s life:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.