All eyes on Lisa Rinna! The reality star showcased her modeling skills at Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

The TV personality, 59, was a must-see on the runway at the Rotate fall/winter 2023 show on Thursday, February 2. Rinna strutted her stuff in a sexy black swimsuit, which featured a high-cut and spaghetti straps. The one-piece was teamed with a leopard coat that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wore off her shoulders. She completed the look with glossy black pumps and chunky gold earrings.

For glam, Rinna donned a dramatic smoky eye and her signature pixie cut was styled in a spiky mohawk.

The California native gushed over the moment via Instagram on Thursday, praising Rotate’s founders: “Thank you so much Thora [Valdimars] and Jeanette [Friis Madsen]! Love you!”

In a follow-up post, Rinna shared photos from backstage at the event. “#HAPPY,” she captioned the carousel, adding a heart emoji.

“DYING,” Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, wrote in the comments section as a fan commented: “OWNED IT.” A second social media user added: “ICONIC.”

The Melrose Place alum’s runway moment comes after she spent time in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week last month — following her explosive RHOBH exit.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told Us Weekly. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

In Paris, Rinna sipped on martinis with pal Erika Jayne and attended the Kenzo show on January 20. Days later, she sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier preview to watch Amelia, 21, take the catwalk. “Tonight in Paris #ProudMom,” Rinna captioned a video of her daughter. (The Bravo star also shares daughter Delilah Belle with husband Harry Hamlin.)

Amelia opened up about the big moment via her own Instagram account. “I cannot believe my first couture show was with you,” she wrote, tagging Haider Ackermann, who designed the collection.

“I’ve been a fan of yours since I can remember. You leave me speechless. Haider, thank you. Thank you for trusting me with your beautiful collection,” Amelia continued. “Thank you thank you. @JeanPaulGaultier was one of the first designers to catch my eye at a very young age … I cannot believe I walked this show. I feel so blessed.”