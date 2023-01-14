An open book! Harry Hamlin exclusively revealed many of his secrets to Us Weekly — save for his famous Bolognese sauce recipe — and the actor couldn’t wait to dive in, particularly when it came to his romantic life.

“My advice for staying ageless [is] marry a young girl who keeps you on your toes,” the Clash of the Titans star, 71, told Us, joking that “every time” he’s dated someone, he’s “married her on [their] second date!” The L.A. Law alum has been married three times: to Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989, to Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992, and to his third spouse, Lisa Rinna, since 1997.(Hamlin and Rinna, 59, have a 12-year age gap between them.)

The couple, who share daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, have been through a lot in their 25 years of marriage — including starring in their own reality show, Harry Loves Lisa, which aired in 2010.

“I don’t remember anything about shooting Harry Loves Lisa. I never liked the title,” the Broadway actor — who is also father of son Dimitri Hamlin, 42, whom he shares with ex Ursula Andress — revealed to Us about the short-lived series, which consisted of six episodes.

Still, the pair have made countless memories over the years, including costarring in the Broadway production of Chicago — “I learned how to sing and twirl a mean baton while playing Billy Flynn,” Harry shared — and going scuba diving in Micronesia. (“I’m dying to go back,” the Golden Globe nominee told Us.)

While Harry and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum have been on countless adventures together, the Veronica Mars alum cherishes their Sunday meals at home — which is where the Bolognese recipe comes in.

“On a typical Sunday afternoon, I’m having a bowl of pasta with my wife in Malibu,” he said.

Keep scrolling for more little-known facts about Harry, including his Fullbright Scholarship, his “stint in jail” and more.

1. I love to cook lots of things, but I seem to be known for Bolognese sauce and BBQ meat.

2. The secret to my Bolognese sauce will remain a secret.

3. I learned how to sing and twirl a mean baton while playing Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway opposite my wife [Lisa Rinna] as Roxie.

4. I always looked up to Laurence Olivier and got a chance to meet and work with him in Clash of the Titans.

5. My greatest gift has been my marriage and our kids.

6. My most embarrassing moment was the opening night of Equus, when I had to go full monty in front of 1,600 people for the first time in a very cold Geary Theater!

7. When I was 10, I had a real crush on Hayley Mills in The Parent Trap.

8. On a typical Sunday afternoon, I’m having a bowl of pasta with my wife in Malibu.

9. I have the camera slates from Clash of the Titans and L.A. Law on display at home.

10. Buzz Aldrin is the most famous person I have on speed dial.

11. If I wasn’t an actor, I’d probably be a forest ranger and moonlight as a nuclear physicist.

12. I have never made a New Year’s resolution.

13. I wanted to be an architect but was late to registration for the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley and had to take theater classes instead. I guess I’ve never looked back.

14. I’m a geek when it comes to energy, and Lisa and I drive electric cars.

15. I’m binge-watching Slow Horses with Gary Oldman.

16. I don’t do karaoke.

17. My advice for staying ageless [is] marry a young girl who keeps you on your toes.

18. I don’t have an ultimate date night [idea]. Every time I’ve “dated” a girl, I’ve married her on our second date!

19. I’m dying to go back to Micronesia with Lisa. Some of the best scuba diving is there.

20. I was offered a three-picture contract with Warner Bros. in 1978, but I turned it down. The studio immediately pulled its Oscar campaign for me for Movie Movie.

21. I wrote [my memoir] Full Frontal Nudity in 2010. It’s about things people wouldn’t necessarily know, like my stint in jail or being booted from UC Berkeley.

22. I cofounded the largest privately funded fusion energy company in the world, TAETechnologies, in 1998.

23. I was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 1976 to study acting at the Moscow Art Theatre in the USSR. But, because of a spat between Jimmy Carter and Leonid Brezhnev, my visa was pulled.

24. I don’t remember anything about shooting Harry Loves Lisa. I never liked the title.

25. My favorite movie is [the answer] to a security question at the bank, but my second favorite is Titanic!