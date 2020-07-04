Who doesn’t love to fire up the grill? Grilling season typically kicks off on Memorial Day and lasts through August, as the warmer months are ideal barbecue weather. Additionally, although things may look a bit different this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 4th of July barbecues are pretty typical, especially for celebrities.

Take Taylor Swift, for example. In July 2015, the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress headed up to her house in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, with her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris and wasted no time assuming her hostess duties by jumping behind the grill.

“She cooks too,” the music producer and DJ captioned an Instagram photo of the Grammy winner turning slices of sweet potato on the grill using a pair of tongs. However, Harris deleted the sweet snapshot after he and Swift broke up the following June.

That year, the songstress’ star-studded Independence Day party was attended by Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Empire alum Serayah McNeill and the band Haim. “Happy 4th from me, @GiGiHadid @iammarthahunt @britmaack @SerayahLove and @HAIMtheband,” she captioned a photo of the group taking a plunge into the pool.

Another Fourth of July barbecue fan is Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello. He fired up the grill in July 2017 and made several steaks for the occasion. His wife, Sofia Vergara, even snapped a photo of him in action. “Serious 4th of July business ❤️❤️,” she captioned an Instagram picture of the actor toiling away. “Happy Independence day!!!!”

Exactly two years earlier, Manganiello made dozens of hamburgers for a similar celebration. “Happy 4th!” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself working the grill at the time.

While barbecuing is certainly a big part of summer holidays, it can also be a fun bonding activity for some couples or pals. When it came time to wish his friend Jimmy Fallon a happy birthday in September 2017, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the duo working the grill together. “Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the first to crack up in our sketches,” he joked in the caption. “Just two bros. Hanging out. Doing bro stuff.”

Scroll down to see more stars who love to grill!