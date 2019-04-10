Harry Hamlin: Why My Marriage With Lisa Rinna Works

Harry Hamlin knows he and wife Lisa Rinna are completely different, but they’re similar in one very important way. The No Alternative star spoke about why the pair’s marriage works on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on Monday, April 8.

Lisa Rinna’s Most Savage Comebacks

“Lisa and I are of the same mind. When you get married, you get married,” Hamlin, 67, exclusively told Us Weekly. “So we have a very functional relationship and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other and we let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife.”

Hamlin and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, star tied the knot in 1997, something Hamlin calls “a big deal.” And it’s not lost on him that despite their long-lasting relationship, they have very little in common.

“I have no idea why opposites attract but we are completely and utterly opposite. But I love to cook and she doesn’t, so we all get fed as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her.” Hamlin continued, “As far as the science stuff goes, she’s marginally into that but she’s very busy with all the things that she’s doing.”

Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse

The couple even became professional partners when they created their former fashion line, Belle Gray, several years ago. “The business we started with the clothing company, our clothing company is really where her heart lies, I think ‘cause she’s a fashionista and she loves fashion, as do my children. But the two of us, she’s able to do the creative part of fashion and I’m able to do the business part so we keep the company going, I can keep the nuts and bolts going and she keeps the fun stuff going.”

He added, “We’re a good team.”

As for his past relationships, he has some ideas as to why those didn’t work out. “This is my third time at it, but it wasn’t … the two times before that it disappeared, the marriages disappeared was not for lack of trying on my part.”

The Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Fights Ever

The actor was previously married to actress Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992.

Hamlin currently appears on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and No Alternative, which is available on demand on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!