In the words of his wife, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin thinks Lisa Vanderpump needs to own any ulterior motive surrounding PuppyGate.

“This year there was a lot of, there seems to be a lot of heat around the whole dog story and I have a feeling that there’s a secondary agenda there maybe; a new show in the works called Vanderpump Dogs, perhaps,” the 67-year-old actor told Us on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday, April 8, while promoting his new film No Alternative.

Rinna, 55, was one of the first women to accuse Vanderpump, 58, of using The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to launch a second spinoff surrounding her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, after Dorit Kemsley was accused of letting her dog go to a kill shelter. (Multiple sources told Us in March that the spinoff was “in the works” at Bravo.)

“I am so happy for all of us to use this platform for make up lines network tv shows restaurants charitiea [sic] clothing lines fitness empires you name it I support these women 100 percent,” the former Days of Our Lives star wrote on her Instagram Story on March 7 after the reports surfaced. “But if you are gong [sic] to use our services without telling us – that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don’t compensate us extra for that.”

While he has opinions on PuppyGate, Hamlin told Us on Monday that he doesn’t look at the show as “a family affair,” noting that Rinna “can handle” the upcoming reunion taping on her own.

“I mean the bunny one from a couple years ago I guess, and that was phenomenal,” the Mad Men alum said, referring to the season 7 reunion. “I mean I don’t know how she did but she squeezed out one single tear and it broke the heart of America. I loved that; it was great.”

Hamlin added that he hasn’t seen or heard from Vanderpump in recent months: “I think she’s keeping a low profile right now.”

The L.A. Law alum has been married to Rinna, who joined RHOBH during season 5, since 1997. The twosome share model daughters Delilah Belle, 20, and Amelia Gray, 17.

“My kids are exploring that right now doing their own show,” Hamlin told Us on Monday. “They have a thing with Lionsgate that they’re working on right now, so I don’t know. I don’t know if I would be in that. I’m not really a reality guy myself but I certainly support my family if they want to do it, I’d support them in that.”

No Alternative is available now on demand, iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

