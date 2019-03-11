Not one to hold her tongue. Lisa Rinna has managed to keep a score of adversaries in their places over the years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is notorious for her clapbacks, aimed at everyone from costars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards, to online haters.

Rinna’s real talk has often kept her at the center of controversy, though. “I think, like she says, her lips were made for talking and that’s just what she’ll do,” Kyle Richards said of her costar during an April 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “She talks too much and she likes to talk about other people’s lives rather than her own.”

Kyle later suggested during a February 2017 episode of Real Housewives that the Days of Our Lives alum should “sew her f–king lips shut.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville even returned to the Bravo reality series in March 2016 to burn the Melrose Place alum. After suggesting that “wig glue is going to [Rinna’s] brain,” the former Celebrity Big Brother star mused in an imaginary letter: “Dear Lisa Rinna, get a f–king life … and stop talking about my friends. You have nothing else going on in your life. … Motherf–ker, get some help.”

At one point, Rinna called herself an “impulsive, stupid a–hole” after she questioned the validity of Yolanda Hadid’s Lyme disease during a February 2016 episode. In return, the former model dubbed her then-castmate “despicable.”

The Veronica Mars alum had at least one person in her corner. “Neither Lisa R. nor I have anything to gain by calling out Lisa V.,” Eileen Davidson wrote in an April 2016 blog post. “It’s not like we get a bonus check from Bravo or a new BMW with a bow around it. … In fact, it makes our lives harder. Our honesty has made us targets.”

The Young and the Restless star added: “Lisa R. has admitted everything she’s done this season. … She felt guilty about it. She fessed up.”

Scroll to relive Rinna’s most savage comebacks of all time!