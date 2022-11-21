Andy Cohen Reacts to Kathy Saying She Won't Do 'RHOBH' With Lisa Rinna

Weighing in. Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on Kathy Hilton‘s claim that she won’t return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills if the cast includes Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

“Everyone who’s on the show, I want them to be excited about being on the show and have a level of a desire to be on the show and feel great about it,” the Bravo exec, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 17, while promoting his partnership with Fresca Mixed. “[We’ve] had this situation before with other Housewives who’ve said, ‘Look, this isn’t my group. I don’t wanna interact with X person or Y person.’ And so, it’s totally their decision.”

The Most Talkative author noted that no official announcements have been made regarding season 13 of RHOBH. “It’s kind of a downtime, which is I think important between seasons,” he explained. “Especially when the season is so volatile.”

Last month, the Paris in Love alum, 63, told Us that she would “absolutely not” return for another round of RHOBH with the “same exact cast” as season 12, which wrapped up in October. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter,” she explained at BravoCon. “I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”

A few days later, the socialite got more specific, telling TMZ that she wouldn’t return if “two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls” also come back, referring to the Pretty Mess author, 51, and the former soap star, 59.

During the RHOBH reunion, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer claimed that Kathy used a gay slur during the cast’s trip to Aspen earlier this year. “I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset,” Erika alleged. “I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She says, ‘The DJ’s an old f–king f–g,’ and walked off.”

The I Want to Be a Hilton alum acknowledged that she got “frustrated” when the DJ ignored her, but she denied using a gay slur. “I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster,” she said. “Nobody else heard that, and anyone who knows me knows I don’t talk like that.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host explained that Bravo launched an HR investigation into the alleged remark, but the results were inconclusive because “it was a case of she-said, she-said.”

The Superficial author, for his part, wouldn’t say whether a cast shakeup is in the works for season 13 of RHOBH, but he hinted that he hasn’t ruled anything out. “I think tweaks are always good,” he told Us. “But it was a very successful season.”

While fans await an update, the Missouri native is gearing up for the holidays with Fresca Mixed’s new canned cocktails — and Rinna is ready for a taste test. “Hi I’d like to try my friend Andy Cohen’s new tequila drink please,” the reality star commented via Instagram after her boss shared a video promoting the new beverages, referring to the moment when she shouted out Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila on RHOBH.

“Rinna’s comment just absolutely made me laugh,” the talk show host told Us. “I mean, I’ve called her a disaster on social media, but she really aced that one.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi