Calling her out! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is addressing her former costar Lisa Rinna’s behavior on season 12 of the Bravo series.

“I watched #RHOBH last night,” the Wild Things star, 51, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 20. “While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?”

Throughout the course of the season, Rinna, 59, has had outbursts and even lashed out against her fellow Housewives — primarily Sutton Stracke — as she mourned the death of her mother, Lois, who passed away in November 2021.

During the second episode of the three-part reunion special that aired on Wednesday, October 19, the Emmy-nominated talk show host admitted it “maybe would’ve been better” if she had “taken the time off” to process her grief after viewing a montage of her dramatic moments from the season.

“When you’re in that deep of pain — I’ve done the best I can. I’m sorry for being crazy and a maniac and screaming and doing what I’ve done,” she said. “I’m really just trying to walk through life.”

The Days of Our Lives actress has received a mixed reception from fans of the reality show. While at BravoCon 2022, Rinna was met with a very negative response during the RHOBH panel.

“They booed me. I loved it. It’s fabulous,” The Celebrity Apprentice alum exclusively told Us Weekly after the panel. “Well, I’d never been booed before. I kind of thought it was the greatest thing ever. It’s like being a wrestler. I loved it.”

Richards, who hasn’t been part of the franchise since season 10, was not invited to the New York City event and took to social media to address the apparent snub.

“I heard a few ex housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon @BravoTV @TheRealCamilleG,” the former fashion model tweeted on Friday, October 14, tagging fellow RHOBH alum Camille Grammer. “Wonder why we weren’t asked to be there? Fans didn’t want us?”

Several fans took to Twitter to support the Blue Mountain State alum, teasing that — had she been in attendance — they wouldn’t have booed her arrival. “Thank you so much,” she replied.

Richards joined the RHOBH cast in season 9 after appearing as a guest star during season 5. The Love Accidentally actress exited the series in 2020 following fellow alum Brandi Glanville’s accusations that the two had an affair, which Richards has continually denied.

“I absolutely don’t regret going on the show. I really loved working,” the Real Girl Next Door author exclusively told Us in July. “I love the moments that we had traveling and dinners with each other. And there’s a great camaraderie with the womanhood on the show. And that’s something that I think is really positive.”