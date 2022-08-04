Sharing their thoughts on her baring it all. Lisa Rinna completely supports her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Denise Richards’ decision to join OnlyFans.

“I think it’s fabulous,” the Melrose Place alum, 59, revealed during a game of “No Way, Rosé” while appearing on the Wednesday, August 3, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Make money, baby! Make the cash! She’s gonna make more money than she did on the show.”

Rinna’s comments come just over one month after the Wild Things star, 51, announced that she had launched her account on the sometimes NSFW app. “Ready … here we go💛,” Richards wrote via Instagram in late June, alongside a video of herself running into the ocean. “#onlyfans Link in bio💋.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that Richards was excited about her new creative venture. “Right now, she’s figuring out what type of content she’ll post, it will be sexy of course but she wants to keep it as classy as possible,” the insider said. “The site isn’t just about NSFW and can be naughty versus overtly graphic, and that’s what she wants to go for.”

The source added that Richards had the full support of her husband, Aaron Phypers, as she created content for her page.

“Aaron is right behind Denise and loves how confident and empowered she’s being,” the source told Us about the pair, who tied the knot in September 2018. “They have a very healthy and secure relationship, a white-hot love life and he’s more attracted to her than he’s ever been.”

The former Bond girl’s move to OnlyFans came shortly after her daughter Sami, 18, made her own debut on the NSFW platform. “I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has,” Richards wrote via Instagram in June after the teen’s new content raised eyebrows. “And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father [Charlie Sheen] shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe at her ability to shut out the noise.”

She continued: “Is there really a difference between posting a picture of yourself in a bikini [on Onlyfans or] on Instagram? We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? … Is it so bad to control it and monetize it too?”

Sheen — who also shares Lola, 17, with the Bold and the Beautiful actress — didn’t initially approve of Sami’s new project. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the Two and a Half Men alum, 56, told Us. “This did not occur under my roof.”

In response, Richards told Us exclusively that it was “unfair” of her ex-husband to judge their daughter for her content. “My parents were always supportive of my career and they didn’t judge me for decisions I made when I was working and starting out as an actress,” she said in July. “I think it’s important — no matter what my daughters do — to support them, no matter what. I want them to feel empowered and [to be] empowering them … and that’s something that I think is really important and something that I will always support.”

“I joined OnlyFans because one, I was not educated in what OnlyFans was at the time,” the Love Accidentally star continued. “My daughter got a lot of backlash when she signed up, which I thought was unfair. I really looked into seeing what OnlyFans is, and I think that it’s a brilliant platform, quite frankly. … Once I learned more about it, it was definitely something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Sheen later told Us that he had “overlooked” some “salient points” made by his ex, and wanted to support both her and Sami with their new projects. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure,” he said in a statement via his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

When Richards announced her page, the Platoon star shared a statement of support with Us: “Go get ’em, Denise.”

Keep scrolling to see what Richards’ former reality TV costars had to say about her OnlyFans account: