Erika Jayne is moving on to bigger and better things.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, is headlining her first Vegas residency — and she sees the production as a turning point in her life following years of legal drama and personal woes.

“I believe that challenges bring us a different perspective and I definitely have a different mindset after going through this sort of ugly time in my life,” Erika — who split from estranged husband Tom Girardi in 2020 after more than two decades of marriage — told Forbes on Tuesday, August 22.

“What can I say? I mean, I’m still dealing with that,” she told the outlet, seemingly referring to the legal drama she and Girardi, 84, were embroiled in after the lawyer allegedly embezzled funds from families of plane crash victims. “Yes, the ghosts of the past still haunt me but I’m also really happy that people want to do business with me, that people are excited to come to the show and I really feel like it’s a massive rebuild for me.”

Erika’s “Bet It All on Blonde” run kicks off in Sin City on Friday, August 25, at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay. Her residency will run through mid-December.

“It’s like a dream come true, especially when you consider everything that’s happened in the last couple years,” the “XX$PENSIVE” singer exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I wake up every day excited about life, and this is where I’m the happiest. So, it feels really good.”

Erika’s current state of mind is a far cry from her legal drama with Girardi. (While she was dismissed from the embezzlement lawsuit in January 2022, Erika and her ex were also named in several other suits. Girardi, for his part, was indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from the victims.)

“There was a point that I didn’t wanna wake up,” Erika told Us in April. “I mean, there was a point that I just didn’t wanna ever really be on the planet.”

Fortunately, the Bravo personality sought professional help — and had a strong support system of loved ones.

“My therapist, my psychiatrist, my friends and my family really helped me through,” Erika shared. “It’s important to have those people around you that really look out for you. Because it was very ugly, very dark for a while.”

Last month, Erika took another step in her healing journey — meeting with Girardi’s alleged victims.

“I came here with an open heart to listen to what’s going on, hear what happened and figure out how to be a part of how to move forward together in a way that’s beneficial for all victims,” she told Page Six at the time.

When asked what she learned from the past few years of lows, Erika told Us in April: “I’m one tough bitch.”