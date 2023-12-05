Kyle Richards plans to spend Christmas with her family — and that includes estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

“I do,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, told TMZ on Monday, December 4, when asked whether she would spend the holidays with Umansky, 53, and their children.

“We get along,” Richards added. “We’re just taking everything a day at a time.”

The estranged couple, who tied the knot in 1996, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also stepfather to Farrah, 35, whom Richards shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Prior to revealing their Christmas plans, Richards and Umansky spent Thanksgiving together. The realtor shared a video of the celebration, which included his estranged wife.

“OK, the turkey has been cut and it has been cooked. Let me see it. Can you lift up the turkey?” he asked in an Instagram Story video that showed Richards lifting the tops off various chafing dishes.

During an October episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Richards said she and Umansky are still living together.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. They have since clarified that they have not yet taken steps to make their split official.

“I misspoke on the red carpet today,” Richards said during the November 6 episode of WWHL. “Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said ‘separated.’ And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad.”

A source exclusively told Us last month that the pair have not made any moves to start the divorce process.

“Kyle and Mauricio have not hired attorneys, nor have either of them filed yet,” the source said. “While they are separated, they want to keep their lives as normal as possible for the kids.”

“When and if they do decide to file, neither of them will be bitter or coming after the other,” the insider added, noting that there’s “a lot of tension” between the former couple but “they don’t wish bad on the other” going forward. “Neither of them wants a long and vengeful divorce.”

Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton said that she doesn’t expect the couple to get back together. “There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it,” Hilton, 64, shared with Today on November 27.