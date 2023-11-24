Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky set aside their marital drama for the holidays.

Umanksy, 53, gave fans a glimpse into his Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, November 23 — and Richards, 54, was present.

“OK, the turkey has been cut and it has been cooked. Let me see it. Can you lift up the turkey?” he asked in an Instagram Story video with Richards, who lifted the tops off various chafing dishes that were filled with food. Richards laughed at Umansky’s request as he took followers on a tour of their kitchen.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The two tied the knot in 1996 and share three kids together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards’ daughter Farrah, 34, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Richards and Umansky were quick to comment on their separation, noting in a joint statement that they were not divorcing.

“We have had a rough year,” the pair shared, in part, via social media at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

A source confirmed to Us earlier this month that Richards and Umansky have “not hired attorneys, nor have either of them filed [for divorce] yet.”

The insider noted that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars “want to keep their lives as normal as possible” for the sake of their children despite the “tension” brewing between them.

“When and if they do decide to file, neither of them will be bitter or coming after the other,” the source told Us. “Neither of them wants a long and vengeful divorce.”

Despite their marital issues, the duo have continued living under the same roof.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom,” Richards revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, noting that she’s been staying on the second floor of their shared home.

While they’ve been navigating their separation in real time, the downfall of Richards and Umansky’s marriage has been showcased on the current season of RHOBH. (The Bravo show filmed earlier this year.)

“I’ve chosen this year to not watch the season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. … Because I also know that they’re dramatizing everything and there’s a bunch of stuff … that I don’t even want to see just because it’ll create more noise with me … and more opinions,” Umansky admitted during “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” on November 16. “The people that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize that there are two humans on the other side of that opinion. That’s really, really difficult.”

Umansky went on to confirm that he and Richards are still “separated” and told listeners that he’d share an update on their relationship when he has one.

“Everybody wants to know what’s going on with my marriage. I do too,” he added. “We’re normal people. We’re normal human beings. We’re going through a struggle. We’re going through issues just like everybody else does, there’s no playbook for how to deal with it.”