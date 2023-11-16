Mauricio Umansky wants people to “take a hike” and “f—k off” when it comes to the status of his and Kyle Richards’ relationship.

“When I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know,” Umansky, 53, declared when he appeared on the “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” on Thursday, November 16, noting that his life at the moment is “insane” and “out of control” because of the public’s interest in his marital issues.

“Everybody wants to know what’s going on with my marriage. I do too,” Umansky said. “We’re normal people. We’re normal human beings. We’re going through a struggle. We’re going through issues just like everybody else does, there’s no playbook for how to deal with it.”

Us Weekly confirmed this past July that Kyle and Mauricio separated after 27 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, who got married in 1996, have since denied that they’re getting a divorce.

“We’re separated,” Umansky said of him and Richards, 54, during the Thursday podcast episode. “That means we’re giving each other time to allow things to happen, which means it can’t change every single minute and every single day.”

In addition to navigating the ups and downs of his marriage in real life, the fallout of Umansky and Richards’ relationship is being showcased on RHOBH season 13, which is currently airing.

“I think with the way my relationship is right now, I’m not happy,” Richards admitted in her confessional during an episode of RHOBH on Wednesday, November 15. “I’m, sort of, now working on myself inside and I feel like he’s very focused on his work. So, I feel like in that aspect we’re kind of growing in different directions.”

While Umansky declared on the podcast that he isn’t tuning in to the Bravo show, he has a theory that his marriage isn’t being portrayed accurately.

“I’ve chosen this year to not watch the season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. … Because I also know that they’re dramatizing everything and there’s a bunch of stuff … that I don’t even want to see just because it’ll create more noise with me … and more opinions,” he said. “The people that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize that there are two humans on the other side of that opinion. That’s really, really difficult.”

He added, “I don’t need to read the speculation and the BS that’s out there about us.”

Mauricio, however, does understand that he and Richards are “public figures and people want to know.” He added, “We cannot control that.”