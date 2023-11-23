Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

How Kelsea Ballerini, Jill Duggar and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2023

By
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2023
8
Getty Images (2)

Kelsea Ballerini, Jill Duggar and more celebrities are celebrating Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Ballerini, 30, helped prepare her festive meal, documenting her cooking journey via her social media. “Godspeed to everyone who is too stubborn to look u directions and cooking squash for the first time,” the country singer quipped via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 22.

After she won her battle with the veggies, Ballerini and her mom tried to start on the rest of the meal on Thursday, November 23.

“Happy Thanksgiving, my oven’s not working,” she said in a follow-up video. “Not a single dish has been in there. The oven is broken. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody, we’re thankful!”

Duggar, 32, was also knee-deep in cooking prep on Thursday morning while her eldest sons, Israel, 8, and Samuel, 6, whom she shares with husband Derick Dillard, watched Macy’s annual parade on TV.

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving

Deal of the Day

The Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals Include Dyson Airwraps and Beats Headphones View Deal

“Nothing says Thanksgiving morning like sleep-deprived parents running on caffeine while watching the kids get excited over watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Duggar, who also shares son Freddie with her husband, quipped via Instagram Story.

Keep scrolling to see how the stars and their families are celebrating Thanksgiving 2023:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Andy Cohen (November 2021)

Andy Cohen
Clare Crawley Bio

Clare Crawley
Jessie James Decker Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Is Making Swifties Out of (Almost) All of Hollywood and NFL

Jessie James Decker
Celebrity Bio Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar
1425692420karlie kloss 206

Karlie Kloss
1251228914katharine_mcphee_290x206

Katharine McPhee
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini
Mindy Kaling Hires Private Celebrity Chef for Pizza Dinner Party

Mindy Kaling
Tayshia Adams What She’s Looking for in a Man

Tayshia Adams

More Stories