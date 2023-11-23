Kelsea Ballerini, Jill Duggar and more celebrities are celebrating Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Ballerini, 30, helped prepare her festive meal, documenting her cooking journey via her social media. “Godspeed to everyone who is too stubborn to look u directions and cooking squash for the first time,” the country singer quipped via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 22.

After she won her battle with the veggies, Ballerini and her mom tried to start on the rest of the meal on Thursday, November 23.

“Happy Thanksgiving, my oven’s not working,” she said in a follow-up video. “Not a single dish has been in there. The oven is broken. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody, we’re thankful!”

Duggar, 32, was also knee-deep in cooking prep on Thursday morning while her eldest sons, Israel, 8, and Samuel, 6, whom she shares with husband Derick Dillard, watched Macy’s annual parade on TV.

“Nothing says Thanksgiving morning like sleep-deprived parents running on caffeine while watching the kids get excited over watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Duggar, who also shares son Freddie with her husband, quipped via Instagram Story.

Keep scrolling to see how the stars and their families are celebrating Thanksgiving 2023: