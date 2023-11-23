Jessie James Decker welcomed the holidays with an appearance and a performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ahead of James Decker’s musical moment on Thursday, November 23, she teased that it would be a family affair.

“What do you guys think? Oh my, God,” the singer, 35, exclaimed via Instagram Stories on Thursday morning as daughter Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, sat on a carousel. James Decker and husband Eric Decker’s kids looked festive in their fancy red-and-black outfits. Decker, 36, stood beside Forrest on the float and flashed a peace sign at James Decker’s camera.

“We’re here, you guys,” she added in her video, teasing her own sparkly outfit.

James Decker and her family were perched on the Deck the Halls from Balsam Hill float during the Thursday event in New York City. The float was modeled after wooden Christmas pyramids and featured intricate carvings, a children’s carousel, more than 300 feet of garland and multiple decorated Balsam Hill Christmas trees, including a Vermont White Spruce that was three stories tall.

James Decker revealed via Instagram earlier this month that performing at the parade was a “bucket list” item for her, writing that she was “so excited” for the opportunity.

Days later, James Decker released her Christmas album Decker the Halls on November 3. “It was so important for me to capture that classic holiday sound I grew up with,” she noted via Instagram at the time. “I hope you love the new originals and some of my all time favorites on here!!”

In a separate post, James Decker shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her and husband Eric Decker’s three children recording their vocals for her rendition of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

“So much fun having the whole family in the studio for the first time on my Christmas record,” she gushed in the caption.

James Decker announced in August that she is pregnant with her fourth baby, which she later confirmed was “not planned.” She told fans in an Instagram Story Q&A at the time that Decker, 36, did not believe her initially, but the couple — who tied the knot in June 2013 — are “happy” despite the “extremely shocking and surprising” nature of the news.

The following month, James Decker opened up about expanding her family again. “I would say that this baby is definitely taking it easier on me out of all of them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September, adding that her first pregnancy was the “roughest” by far. “Vivi tried to kill me, that’s for sure. Oh, my Lord. She was so hard on me. I mean, it was just brutal. And she was worth every bit of it because she’s just incredible.”

While James Decker noted that she could not “imagine life without” baby No. 4, she drew the line at adding a fifth child to the mix. “Don’t you start asking me about five!” she told Us. “Because, no way! No, not even a question!”

James Decker and Decker are expecting another baby boy, joking to Today hosts on Wednesday, November 22, that daughter “Vivi remains queen.”