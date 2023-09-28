Pregnant Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker’s magic number is four — and no more — when it comes to their children.

“Don’t you start asking me about five!” Jessie, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 25. “Because, no way! No, not even a question!”

The Kittenish founder, who announced her fourth pregnancy in August, let out a laugh while talking about the possibility of even more kids. Jessie and Eric, 36, share daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

“No, we’re good with four,” Jessie insisted, joking, “Honestly, we’d have to move” if they expanded their brood any further.

Jessie confirmed to Us that news of baby No. 4 came as a “surprise” to both her and Eric. In fact, Jessie previously told Us in July that “three is such a good number,” teasing “anything is possible.” At the time, Jessie revealed that Eric “refuses” to get a vasectomy.

Now, however, Jessie can’t envision her life without her future bundle of joy. “I don’t even have this baby in my arms yet, but I’ve always been very maternal and … I love being a mom,” she gushed on Monday. “So for me, I’m like, I just can’t imagine life without this baby. I’m so excited. I’m all in. I’m ready.”

Jessie continued: “I think what’s exciting is again, we weren’t planning on having another baby, so I feel like I had emotionally closed the chapter on the things that you love about having a newborn. So I’m excited to be able to do those things again. I love newborn smells. All the smells are so yummy. I love breastfeeding.”

The Just Eat cookbook author explained that despite thinking she was done after Forrest, she is “not nervous” for round four. “I’ve done this. I know what to do. My maternal instincts are great,” Jessie explained. “They’ve always kicked in. I don’t ever feel like there’s been those moments where I’ve come to a place where I don’t know what to do. I truly believe that it’s so incredible what’s inside of us and what’s just innate.”

While Jessie is over the moon about welcoming another baby, she and Eric have decided not to share every aspect of the pregnancy with fans. Jessie did announce her pregnancy via Instagram by sharing a video of her growing belly but for now there will be no gender reveal.

“We haven’t decided if we’re going to share it yet or not,” she told Us. “Until I feel like it’s time, I just probably won’t say anything. But we do know and we’re very excited.”

Jessie teased that she does have a name picked as well. “I’ve always been that way with all my babies. I knew what Vivianne’s name was before I had her, but I always have, it always will come to me,” she revealed. “I dreamt of this baby’s name and I woke up and I knew the baby’s name, so it’ll just happen.”

Jessie shared that the moniker and the sex of the baby doesn’t matter because she already has a girl and two boys.

“Healthy is all I ever prayed for, honestly, because you’ve got to think I have all the genders now. I get to have fun with all of it,” she concluded. “Honestly, I’m good with anything. I just want a healthy baby. We’ve been so blessed.”

