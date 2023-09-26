Jessie James Decker Says 4th Pregnancy Is On the Easier Side

News of baby No. 4 came as a “surprise” to Jessie James Decker — but she’s settling back into pregnancy mode ahead of her little one’s arrival.

“I would say that this baby is definitely taking it easier on me out of all of them,” Decker, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 25.

The pregnant star — who already shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, with husband Eric Decker — recalled her first pregnancy being the “roughest” hands down.

“Vivi tried to kill me, that’s for sure,” Jessie said. “Oh, my Lord. She was so hard on me. I mean, it was just brutal. And she was worth every bit of it because she’s just incredible.”

Jessie remembered her second pregnancy with son Eric being “pretty easy,” but noted that baby No. 3 — son Forrest — was “pretty hard” on her as well.

“This baby, I would have to say … is probably right there with my second pregnancy where it’s on the easier side. I never threw up, which was nice, which is good,” Jessie revealed. “Every pregnancy is so different, but it’s been easier. I haven’t had any aversions really. Just been wanting to eat everything as usual.”

The Kittenish founder announced in August that she is expecting her and Eric’s fourth baby. At the time, Jessie shared a video via Instagram that showed off her growing belly with Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” playing in the background.

Related: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are loving life with their kids. The couple wed in June 2013 in Colorado, becoming parents the following year when their daughter, Vivianne, arrived. Jessie gave birth to sons Eric and Forrest in 2015 and 2018, respectively. In January 2020, Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly why she and Eric […]

As her due date grows closer — Jessie told Us she’s “having the baby early next year” — she is embracing the familiarity of carrying a child.

“I think I feel at ease as far as once the baby’s here, I know what to do. I felt that way when Forrest was born,” Jessie told Us. “I had a moment in the hospital, and they put him in my arms where I just looked at him and I had this moment where I said to him, I was like, ‘We got this, we got this. We know what we’re doing.’”

She confessed that since it has been about six years since her last pregnancy, she might be “rusty in some places.” When it comes to parenting, however, Jessie isn’t worried.

Related: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have a love story that’s all their own. Jessie and the former NFL pro began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. “I got a text from my girlfriend who said, ‘I’m having dinner with this guy I’m seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he’s […]

“I do feel like those maternal instincts are always there, and I am not afraid of anything once the baby’s here,” she explained. “But I definitely keep having these moments being like, ‘Oh, is that supposed to happen? Oh, I forgot this. Oh, your boobs do let down.’ I don’t have any milk to come out yet, but I can feel that. I feel everything and it’s all coming back to me.”

Add in raising her three children and Jessie is juggling a lot — but she is happy to do it. “We were truly good with three [kids],” she revealed. “But I just feel like God always has other plans. And as soon as we found out, I mean after the shock wore off a little bit, I just cannot imagine life without this baby already.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Jessie gushed: “And I don’t even have this baby in my arms yet, but I’ve always been very maternal and I’ve always just — I love being a mom. So for me, I just can’t imagine life without this baby. I’m so excited. I’m all in. I’m ready. I’m ready.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson