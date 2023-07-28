Nothing brings people together like a home-cooked meal — and Jessie James Decker is sharing her favorite family-friendly dishes.

The country singer, 35, shares her most-requested recipes exclusively in the newest issue of Us Weekly. While her new cookbook, Just Eat, hits shelves on October 10, her seafood gumbo from her 2020 cookbook, Just Feed Me, Decker says is her “children’s top request.” (Jessie shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, with husband Eric Decker.)

It’s her homemade chicken soup, however, that Jessie says Eric Jr. asks for “every day.” Forrest, meanwhile, loves his mother’s spaghetti Bolognese, a dish Jessie tells Us she serves weekly. However, baking chocolate chip cookies is what Jessie calls her “favorite thing” to do with her youngest.

“[Forrest and I] do it if not once a week maybe every other week. But we always made chocolate chip cookies,” she explains to Us. “He gets so excited. I make him go grab my book which is actually my own cookbook. But I make him go grab the book and turn the page to the chocolate chip cookie recipe. And then he goes into the pantry, he knows all the ingredients to get out and it’s just our little thing. We love doing it together.”

The sweet treat is a recipe Jessie tells Us is “to die for,” adding, “They’re so doughy and ooey-gooey and delicious!”

Not only can Jessie whip up mouthwatering meals, but she also knows how to pour a drink. Last month, she teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to create a Father’s Day-inspired cocktail. Poking fun at Eric’s refusal to get a vasectomy, Jessie hilariously named the drink in honor of the outpatient procedure.

“We’ll start by filling a tall glass with ice. That’s probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas and what I’m told is a pretty quick and painless procedure,” she joked in a promotional video for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. “I mean, it’s not like giving birth.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Mixing together cranberry juice, Aviation Gin, a squeeze of lemon and some of Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz sparkling soda, Jessie called the drink “so good and so easy” before letting Eric try a sip.

However, Reynolds, 46, clarified to the couple that the cocktail does not produce the same results as an actual vasectomy. “Don’t listen to him, they work,” Jessie whispered to her husband.

Keep scrolling to check out Decker’s chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe:

Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

MAKES 10 TO 12 SERVINGS

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 cups plus

2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

11/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup Nutella or melted chocolate, for filling Powdered sugar, for dusting (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or in a stand mixer, beat the butter and both sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until fully combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and beat until combined. Fold in three-quarters of the chocolate chips. Press half the cookie dough into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Spread with a layer of the Nutella, top with the remaining cookie dough, and sprinkle with the remaining chocolate chips. Bake until the cookie is set and the edges are golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes (I like it a little underbaked so it’s extra gooey). Top it off with a dusting of powdered sugar if you want to go crazy!