Jessie James Decker’s pregnancy reveal didn’t just come as a surprise to fans — even her husband was taken aback by the news.

The country singer, 35, opened up about Eric Decker’s reaction to her “surprising” pregnancy during an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, August 27, explaining that conceiving baby No. 4 was unplanned.

“[Eric] didn’t believe me, actually. He thought I was playing a joke on him … but I would never joke about something like this,” she told fans. “He literally thought [my sister] Sydney peed on a stick and we were, like, messing with him.” (Sydney and husband Anthony Bass welcomed their baby boy, Sonny, on July 27 and also share two daughters.)

It took some time for Eric, 36, to fully come to terms with the situation. “I was like, ‘I’m not joking. This is real,’” Jessie recalled. “It was a shock for a while there, but then as soon as he knew it was real, I mean, you know him. … We love kids, so we’re like, ‘Yeah!’”

Related: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have a love story that’s all their own. Jessie and the former NFL pro began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. “I got a text from my girlfriend who said, ‘I’m having dinner with this guy I’m seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he’s […]

Jessie announced via Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, that she’s expecting. She debuted her bump in a video accompanied by Mariah Carey’s hit “Always Be My Baby.”

The couple, who already share Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, weren’t trying for a fourth baby. “I’ve gotten this question the most, probably. It was not planned,” Jessie explained during her Q&A. “We were very, very surprised.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023 Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

Jessie reminded her followers that she’d “been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy,” but he never went through with the procedure. “I felt like we were done and I just feel like God always has other plans. So it was extremely shocking and surprising, but like, [we’re] happy [and] excited,” she said.

As she reflected on parenthood, Jessie began to tear up. “I love being a mom and it was God’s plan for me to have another,” she gushed. “I’m so grateful. … Being able to have another little baby is, like, the most incredible blessing.”

While it initially took Eric a moment to adjust to the news, Jessie said the pair’s three kids are “so excited” about getting another sibling. She also revealed that the family knows the sex of their upcoming arrival, sharing a photo from what appeared to be a reveal party.

Last year, Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly that she had “no plans for a fourth” baby after previously attempting to convince Eric to get a vasectomy. “He won’t book it. … Just the idea freaks him out,” she said in January 2022.

Related: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are loving life with their kids. The couple wed in June 2013 in Colorado, becoming parents the following year when their daughter, Vivianne, arrived. Jessie gave birth to sons Eric and Forrest in 2015 and 2018, respectively. In January 2020, Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly why she and Eric […]

At the time, Eric acknowledged that “the papers are filled out” while he tried to come to a final decision. “It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel,” he told Us. “I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest. … You don’t know where life will take you in the next five years.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

One year later, Eric’s mind still hadn’t changed. “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” Jessie told Us in January. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

Shortly before announcing her pregnancy, Jessie told Us that she was content with her three kids — but hinted that “anything is possible” when it came to expanding her family further. “I became me when I became a mother,” she gushed in July. “My kids complete my life.”