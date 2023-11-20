Jessie James Decker might have dropped a not-so-subtle hint about the sex of her and husband Eric Decker’s fourth baby.

“These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs,” James Decker, 35, shared via Instagram on Saturday, November 18. The pregnant singer was flanked by sister-in-law Ali James and sister Sydney Rae Bass, who were holding their sons in matching outfits for the photo. James Decker had the same outfit — a pair of overalls and a striped shirt — held over her belly.

James Decker’s Instagram followers were quick to deduce that the matching outfit was a major hint that she and Eric, 36, were having a boy.

“A boy???? I think she has more of a girl belly. Jessie hasn’t confirmed it yet,” one fan commented. Another added, “Another BOY!!! Eric is gonna have his own football team. Congrats.”

Related: Jessie James Decker’s Baby Bump Albums Jessie James Decker has kept fans updated on her pregnancy progress while expecting baby No. 4. The country singer announced in August 2023 that she and husband Eric Decker had another little one on the way. “Good morning ☀️,” she captioned her Instagram reveal, which showed her walking out onto a balcony with her bump […]

A third person wrote, “A BOY?! Congratulations!!!! Vivianne is going to be the queen of the castle protected by her 3 little bros!”

The couple, who’ve been married since June 2013, already share three kids: daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5. This time around, James Decker said that baby No. 4 is “taking it easier on me” compared to her other pregnancies.

“Vivi tried to kill me, that’s for sure,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “Oh, my Lord. She was so hard on me. I mean, it was just brutal. And she was worth every bit of it because she’s just incredible.”

While her pregnancy with Eric Jr. was “pretty easy,” she recalled Forrest was “pretty hard” on her as well.

“This baby, I would have to say … is probably right there with my second pregnancy where it’s on the easier side. I never threw up, which was nice, which is good,” James Decker explained to Us. “Every pregnancy is so different, but it’s been easier. I haven’t had any aversions really. Just been wanting to eat everything as usual.”

As for her due date, the singer teased that her and Decker’s fourth child would be here “early next year.” And she’s adamant that this will be the last one.

Related: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have a love story that’s all their own. Jessie and the former NFL pro began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. “I got a text from my girlfriend who said, ‘I’m having dinner with this guy I’m seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he’s […]

“Don’t you start asking me about five!” she quipped to Us. “Because, no way! No, not even a question!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

On a serious note, James Decker said that she and the former NFL player are “good with four.” She joked that they’d “have to move” if she got pregnant again. That being said, she’s so ready for their new bundle of joy.

“I don’t even have this baby in my arms yet, but I’ve always been very maternal and … I love being a mom,” she added. “So for me, I’m like, I just can’t imagine life without this baby. I’m so excited. I’m all in. I’m ready.”