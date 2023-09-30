Jessie James Decker has kept fans updated on her pregnancy progress while expecting baby No. 4.

The country singer announced in August 2023 that she and husband Eric Decker had another little one on the way. “Good morning ☀️,” she captioned her Instagram reveal, which showed her walking out onto a balcony with her bump on full display. (The clip was set to Mariah Carey’s hit “Always Be My Baby.”)

One month later, Jessie exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how different her fourth pregnancy felt. She and Eric previously welcomed daughter Vivianne in 2014 and sons Eric and Forrest in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

“I would say that this baby is definitely taking it easier on me out of all of them,” Jessie told Us in September 2023, confessing that it was a “surprise” to conceive again. “Vivi tried to kill me, that’s for sure. … I mean, it was just brutal.”

After ranking her second pregnancy as being “pretty easy” and her third as being “pretty hard,” she ranked her fourth. “[This] is probably right there with my second pregnancy where it’s on the easier side. … Every pregnancy is so different, but it’s been easier,” Jessie told Us.

Scroll down for a glimpse of Jessie’s best maternity photos before welcoming her fourth child: