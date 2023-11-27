Kathy Hilton doesn’t think her sister Kyle Richards plans on rekindling her romance with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.
“When I first saw [the news], … it broke my heart,” Hilton, 64, said in an interview with Today on Monday, November 27. “Kyle — believe it or not — is the youngest, but she’s [also] the strongest and the bossiest.”
Hilton added that Richards, 54, is “strong and resilient” and all Hilton wants for Richards “to be happy.” When asked by hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager whether Hilton thought Richards and Umansky, 53, would work things out, she stood by her younger sister’s decision to separate.
“There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it,” Kathy said while daughter Paris Hilton chimed in that her aunt was looking “hotter than ever.”
Kathy’s comments come days after Richards and Umansky reunited for Thanksgiving. On Thursday, November 23, Umanksy showed off how he was celebrating the holiday and Richards was present.
“OK, the turkey has been cut and it has been cooked. Let me see it. Can you lift up the turkey?” he asked in an Instagram Story video that featured Richards, who lifted the tops off various chafing dishes, before giving his followers a tour of the kitchen.
Us Weekly confirmed in July that the estranged couple separated after 27 years of marriage.
“We have had a rough year,” the pair shared in a joint statement shared via social media at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”
A source told Us at the time that neither Richards nor Umansky had hired attorneys nor filled out any divorce paperwork. Instead, they wanted to “keep their lives as normal as possible” for the sake of their children. The twosome share three kids together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather of Farrah, 34, whom Richards welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.
As Richards and Umansky continue to navigate what’s next, she confirmed that they are still living together.
“I let him stay in the primary bedroom,” Richards said during an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,noting that she’s been staying on the second floor of their shared home.