Kathy Hilton doesn’t think her sister Kyle Richards plans on rekindling her romance with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

“When I first saw [the news], … it broke my heart,” Hilton, 64, said in an interview with Today on Monday, November 27. “Kyle — believe it or not — is the youngest, but she’s [also] the strongest and the bossiest.”

Hilton added that Richards, 54, is “strong and resilient” and all Hilton wants for Richards “to be happy.” When asked by hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager whether Hilton thought Richards and Umansky, 53, would work things out, she stood by her younger sister’s decision to separate.

“There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it,” Kathy said while daughter Paris Hilton chimed in that her aunt was looking “hotter than ever.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Feud Ends: Their Drama Explained Keeping it in the family? Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton‘s relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years — and filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t any different. The tension between the sisters came to a head during a cast trip to Aspen in a […]

Kathy’s comments come days after Richards and Umansky reunited for Thanksgiving. On Thursday, November 23, Umanksy showed off how he was celebrating the holiday and Richards was present.

“OK, the turkey has been cut and it has been cooked. Let me see it. Can you lift up the turkey?” he asked in an Instagram Story video that featured Richards, who lifted the tops off various chafing dishes, before giving his followers a tour of the kitchen.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the estranged couple separated after 27 years of marriage.

“We have had a rough year,” the pair shared in a joint statement shared via social media at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

A source told Us at the time that neither Richards nor Umansky had hired attorneys nor filled out any divorce paperwork. Instead, they wanted to “keep their lives as normal as possible” for the sake of their children. The twosome share three kids together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather of Farrah, 34, whom Richards welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

As Richards and Umansky continue to navigate what’s next, she confirmed that they are still living together.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom,” Richards said during an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,noting that she’s been staying on the second floor of their shared home.