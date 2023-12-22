Mauricio Umansky has been partying with several stars on his trip to Aspen, Colorado, including influencer Alexandria Wolfe.

In addition to sharing pics from the slopes with YouTuber LeLe Pons and singer Anitta skiing via Instagram, Umansky, 53, was spotted leaving an Aspen steakhouse with Wolfe on Sunday, December 17. Umansky’s trip comes five months after he and estranged wife Kyle Richards announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement in July, clarifying that they had no plans to divorce.

While Umansky has yet to address the nature of his relationship with Wolfe (People reports that they are “getting to know” each other on the holiday), he previously denied he was dating his Dancing With the Stars season 32 partner Emma Slater.

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Wolfe:

1. How Does Alexandria Wolfe Know Mauricio Umansky?

Umansky and Wolfe reportedly met in Aspen. They both shared photos and videos of themselves enjoying the holiday season in the Colorado season in December. “XOXO #aspen,” Wolfe captioned an Instagram video of herself posing on a rooftop on Wednesday, December 20.

2. Where Is Alexandria Wolfe From?

Wolfe currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and has Beverly Hills listed as her location in her Instagram bio.

3. How Old Is Alexandria Wolfe?

Wolfe confirmed that she is 31 years old via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 22. Among other fun facts she listed, Wolfe wrote that her zodiac sign is Libra, her favorite color is green and her favorite food is Italian.

4. What Is Alexandria Wolfe’s Job?

According to a November 2021 profile with New York Weekly, Wolfe previously worked as a real estate professional before pursuing her dream of being a fashion designer “In my element,” she captioned a September Instagram video of herself altering a gown on a model. In October, Wolfe shared several snaps of herself visiting Mood Fabrics, an L.A. fabric store notably featured on Project Runway.

5. Is Alexandria Wolfe an Influencer?

Wolfe shares her love of clothes with fans via social media as a fashion influencer. Earlier this month, she stepped out for drinks in Aspen in a long-sleeved, black satin gown with puffed shoulders, a V neckline and see-through black lace. She completed the look with a classic string of pearls and a black purse.