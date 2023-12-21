Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are enjoying the holiday season with very different getaways.

Umansky, 53, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, to offer a glimpse at his trip to Aspen, Colorado, which he has been enjoying with singer Anitta and YouTube star LeLe Pons.

“Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You’ll have to go to their gram to see what they are up to,” the Agency cofounder captioned an Instagram Story of him with Anitta, 30, and Pons, 27, before adding in the clip, “OK, so I’ve been officially asked to be the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans.”

In a separate post, Umansky smiled for the camera as Anitta and Pons posed in just towels while skiing together. Anitta referred to Umansky as “the best video maker” when she shared an Instagram video of her and Pons changing out of their towels in the snow. (Pons competed alongside Umansky on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.)

Before his fun outing with Anitta and Pons, Umansky was photographed spending time with influencer Alexandria Wolfe over the weekend. His getaway to Colorado comes at the same time as Richards’ trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.

“Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 19. Richards, 54, also took to social media hours after Umansky’s latest uploads to share a snap of her in a bikini.

Umansky and Richards have been publicly spending time apart since Us Weekly confirmed their separation in July. The pair, who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, took to social media at the time to slam rumors that infidelity played a role in their decision.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” their joint Instagram statement read. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

While Richards has been spending more time with friend Morgan Wade, Umansky shifted his focus to competing on Dancing With the Stars. His personal life, however, still made headlines when he was spotted holding hands with partner Emma Slater in October.

Umansky insisted that the outing was not a date, explaining in an Instagram Story, “For full clarity we are not dating. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

Slater, 34, added, “We [share] similar personalities. We’ve got a super supportive relationship. Last week was extremely emotional, so super supportive relationship. We’re definitely there for each other and it’s beautiful. That’s a great thing.”

Richards, for her part, admitted it was “very hard to see” Umansky and Slater spending time together outside of the ballroom.

“That hurt my feelings,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that same month. “I just don’t think you hold hands like that with somebody. … I don’t know if anything’s happened yet, but obviously, there’s something there. Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable. That really did hurt me.”

As Richards and Umansky figure out their new normal, the duo have continued to put their children first. Richards told TMZ earlier this month that she plans to spend Christmas with Umansky and their family, adding, “We get along. We’re just taking everything a day at a time.”