Dorit and PK Kemsley are not putting up with claims that their 2021 home invasion was faked.

“It all f–king happened. That’s what happened,” PK, 56, stated in a Tuesday, February 20, sneak peek clip of his and Dorit’s upcoming episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, before explaining how she called for help. “So when they talk about, ‘Well, why would the burglar, or the home invader, leave [Dorit’s cell phone] on the floor?’ This is why he did: because Dorit pleaded. [She] showed them where everything was and said she can’t phone anyone, she doesn’t have a phone. And obviously, something triggered with that robber — or whatever you want to call him — that he did actually leave the phone on the floor. That’s what he did, and that’s how she managed to call me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2021 that three men broke into the couple’s California home while Dorit, 47, and their children Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7, were sleeping. PK was out of town in London at the time of the incident, during which the burglars stole $100,000 worth of valuables such as jewelry and handbags.

One month later, Dorit told Extra that the robbers pushed her to the ground and argued over whether or not to murder her. “There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies,’” she revealed.

Related: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley's House Robbed: Everything We Know A terrifying situation. Dorit Kemsley’s Encino, California, home was burglarized on Wednesday, October 27, Us Weekly can confirm. “A home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 pm last night and it happened at the 1700 block of Adlon Road,” the Los Angeles Police Department told Us in a statement. “We don’t have specific details of the […]

The home invasion was a major storyline on RHOBH season 12, which premiered in May 2022. Despite police reports and released security footage of the home invasion, some fans continue to suspect whether the incident was simply scripted for the show. “No tears. Still not convinced the burglary was real,” one X user captioned a clip of Dorit imagining the possibility of herself and her kids being killed by the robbers in a RHOBH confessional.

In Tuesday’s podcast preview, Dorit noted that she’s grown used to “weirdos” coming up with theories since joining the Bravo series during season 7 in December 2016. “I don’t pay attention to [that.] I can’t,” she shared. “Whatever I’m dealing with emotionally and protecting the family and so on, my energy has to be put towards getting better and living in the real world and not paying attention to these stupid, stupid things.”

Dorit said she was “hurt”by one comment made by costar Garcelle Beauvais. “The only time I notice jewelry is when after the robbery, Dorit still had hers,” Garcelle, 57, stated in a November 2023 confessional, seemingly fueling rumors that the home invasion was staged.

“I really have not seen a large number or really any comments about it not being real. I’ve had a very, very different experience. I’ve had thousands of people reach out to me,” Dorit said of Garcelle’s comment on Tuesday. “And those kinds of things, it’s almost shocking, like, ‘Wait a minute, this is, like, here, within [RHOBH].’ We have the reunion coming up. I’ll understand exactly what she meant by that and what she doesn’t believe.”

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK's Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

PK, for his part, noted that the robbers must have “missed” his wife’s wedding band and engagement ring during the robbery as she places them on her beside every night.

“It’s the nature of the show. The ladies get an opportunity to say things perhaps they wouldn’t say to someone’s face when they’re in a confessional,” he stated.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.