PK Kemsley is not the biggest Mother’s Day fan — and his wife, Dorit Kemsley, is suffering because of it.

“It’s Mother’s Day this weekend, when do you think you’re coming back?” Dorit, 47, asked PK, 56, during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. An onscreen graphic revealed that he was on “day 12” of his trip to London.

“I’m going to be back as soon as I can. In this particular deal, I have to be here,” PK replied. “Truth be told, baby. Mother’s Day, it was never really a big thing in England.”

Dorit hit back, arguing, “Listen, Mother’s Day should be acknowledged.”

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

PK appeared to end the conversation with a savage blow. “You’re not my mother,” he stated.

“No, I’m your children’s mother,” Dorit replied. “I would like you to make a concerted effort, from now on, to be together on Mother’s Day because it is important to me.”

This is hardly the first time PK’s snarky demeanor has gotten him in trouble with Dorit on season 13 of the Bravo hit.

During an episode that aired last month, PK claimed that “elements” of his wife’s battle with PTSD have become “obnoxious” rather than concerning.

“There are elements that I understand, there are also elements that I don’t consider are PTSD. I don’t,” he said during a therapy session with Dorit. “The reality is, when does high maintenance blend with PTSD?”

Dorit’s PTSD stems from a 2021 home invasion where she was robbed at gunpoint while asleep. The couple’s children, son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7, were in the house, PK was away in London when the incident occurred.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“I feel like you don’t quite understand the severity of the PTSD for me and largely in part the surprise element,” Dorit told her husband on the January episode. “I try to tell you and you just had a reaction that was very defensive.”

The pair’s tension on recent RHOBH episodes has furthered rumors about the state of their relationship. In November 2023, it was reported that the couple were “living separate lives” after eight years of marriage, but Dorit and PK released a joint statement shutting down split speculation.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

Dorit exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the rumors later that month. “You know, PK and I put out a statement right away to debunk the rumors, so that people wouldn’t take it to another level? I mean, we had said everything we need to say,” Dorit said at BravoCon. “It’s not true, we’re not separated [and] we’re not divorcing.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.