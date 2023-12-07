Dorit Kemsley feels confused and hurt after Garcelle Beauvais made a jab at her 2021 home invasion on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“That cut probably as deep as anything can,” Dorit, 47, confessed on the Wednesday, December 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I mean, I’ve been told I’m loquacious. You can tell me I talk too much all day long. You could say all kinds of things. … Listen, seven years I’ve been on the show, I’ve heard a lot and I’m no stranger to it. But that was shocking, and it really … it really cut deep.”

On the November 29 episode of RHOBH, Garcelle, 57, referred to Dorit’s robbery in a confessional after costar Sutton Stracke said she noticed Kyle Richards wearing a new “sapphire and diamond” ring. “I don’t even know how Sutton even noticed that Kyle was wearing a different ring. I never pay attention to that,” Garcelle said, adding, “The only time I notice new jewelry is when, after the robbery, Dorit still had hers.”

The comment seemingly implied that Garcelle doesn’t believe Dorit’s jewelry was among her stolen property. On Wednesday, Dorit told host Andy Cohen that she’s been debating whether to text Garcelle and ask, “‘Is this really, like, how you feel?’ Because that was shocking to me. … Is there anything you want to say to me?”

Related: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley's House Robbed: Everything We Know A terrifying situation. Dorit Kemsley’s Encino, California, home was burglarized on Wednesday, October 27, Us Weekly can confirm. “A home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 pm last night and it happened at the 1700 block of Adlon Road,” the Los Angeles Police Department told Us in a statement. “We don’t have specific details of the […]

Dorit ended the discussion by teasing a potential confrontation with Garcelle during RHOBH’s season 13 reunion. “We’ve got the reunion coming up soon, so we’ll definitely have it out there, but that really hurt a lot,” she noted.

Dorit was robbed at gunpoint in October 2021 with her and husband PK Kemsley’s two children — son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 7 — in the house. PK, 56, was away on business in London at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly that “three male suspects took an unknown amount of property,” including jewelry, handbags and other items before fleeing the scene in a black truck. The robbers were in the home for around 20 minutes. Dorit, for her part, “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables.”

The home invasion and its aftermath was a hot topic throughout RHOBH season 12. “When [the first robber] saw me, he panicked and he charged at me and grabbed me. [He said], ‘Get down on the f–king ground. I’m gonna f–king kill you,’” Dorit recalled during the May 2022 season premiere. “I was just hunched over sobbing, going, ‘Please, I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother. Please, I beg of you, my kids need me, please, please, please, please.’”

She continued: “I was begging and begging, and the other guy’s going, ‘Just f–king kill her! Just f–king kill her.’ I thought, ‘This is it, I’m gonna die, he’s gonna pull the trigger.’ I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids.”

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK's Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

After the burglars took several “irreplaceable items,” Dorit told the men, “You took a lot, get out now while you can, please.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.