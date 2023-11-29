Garcelle Beauvais is implying that there may be something more to Dorit Kemsley‘s past robbery.

In a sneak peek of the Wednesday, November 29, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Sutton Stracke was discussing Kyle Richards, and her apparent new ring, during an outing with Garcelle, 57.

“I did notice the sapphire and diamond ring that she’s wearing now,” Sutton, 52, said, per the clip uploaded by Bravo. Garcelle replied, “That’s not her usual ring? I don’t pay [attention].”

In a confessional, Garcelle made a shady comment about Dorit’s jewels. “I don’t even know how Sutton even noticed Kyle was wearing a different ring. I never pay attention to that. The only time I notice jewelry is when after the robbery, Dorit still had hers,” Garcelle said, taking a sip of water.

Garcelle, of course, was referring to the October 2021 home invasion at Dorit’s Encino, California home. At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that three men broke into the home that Dorit, 47, shares with her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. He was out of town in London at the time of the incident while Dorit was sleeping at home with her and PK’s children, son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Us at the time that “three male suspects took an unknown amount of property,” which included “handbags, jewelry and watches with a significant monetary loss” the robbers then “fled the location in a black truck.” The LAPD noted that Dorit “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables.”

She recounted the incident nearly a year later when appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2022.

“I was in bed and all the lights were off. The kids and I had just flown in from London and we were all jet-lagged,” Dorit recalled. “When I heard [my door] unlock, it’s a sound I hear every night, Andy. So, I just thought, ‘OK, it’s [my kids coming into my room].’ [The intruders] didn’t expect me to be home. I had to tell them, ‘Take it all. I don’t care about any of [my material possessions]. Just don’t hurt my babies.’”

She also said that the robbers had not been caught.

The robbery and its aftermath played out during RHOBH season 12, which premiered that same month.

“When [the first robber] saw me, he panicked and he charged at me and grabbed me. [He said], ‘Get down on the f—king ground. I’m gonna f—king kill you,’” Dorit said during the episode. “I was just hunched over sobbing, going, ‘Please I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother. Please, I beg of you, my kids need me, please please please please.’ I was begging and begging and the other guy’s going ‘just f—king kill her! Just f—king kill her.’ I thought, this is it, ‘I’m gonna die, he’s gonna pull the trigger.’ I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.