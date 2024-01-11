PK Kemsley is suggesting that “elements” of wife Dorit Kemsley’s PTSD are more “obnoxious” than concerning.

“There are elements that I understand, there are also elements that I don’t consider are PTSD. I don’t,” he declared during the Wednesday, January 10, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “The reality is, when does high maintenance blend with PTSD?”

Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, had a joint therapy session during this week’s RHOBH to address the Beverly Beach founder’s lingering PTSD following their 2021 home invasion.

“My biggest issue was that after the home invasion I really needed PK around and he was traveling all the time,” Dorit admitted in her confessional. “He wasn’t here for me. Not physically and not emotionally, really. The passes, the patience, those are now used up. It’s time for him to show up.”

In October 2021, PK was away in London on business when Dorit was robbed at gunpoint while home with their two children, son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7. “Three male suspects took an unknown amount of property,” the Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly at the time. Dorit revealed in 2022 that the robbers had never been caught.

“I feel like you don’t quite understand the severity of the PTSD for me and largely in part the surprise element,” Dorit told PK during Wednesday’s episode. “I try to tell you and you just had a reaction that was very defensive.”

Related: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley's House Robbed: Everything We Know A terrifying situation. Dorit Kemsley’s Encino, California, home was burglarized on Wednesday, October 27, Us Weekly can confirm. “A home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 pm last night and it happened at the 1700 block of Adlon Road,” the Los Angeles Police Department told Us in a statement. “We don’t have specific details of the […]

PK hit back, “Does PTSD require you to discuss it there and then. Is that PTSD?”

The couple was arguing about their anniversary, which was showcased earlier in the season. To celebrate, PK planned a Pretty Woman-themed date. Since she wasn’t in on the plan from the beginning, Dorit explained that surprises can cause great “anxiety” for her.

During his confessional, PK said that Dorit has since become more “high maintenance” over the years in their relationship.

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

Following their back-and-forth, PK got emotional during his therapy session with Dorit.

“I don’t know why you would think I wouldn’t want to understand [PTSD]. It’s helpful to me as well as you. But you’ve got to give me a chance to understand it and you’ve also got to try and articulate it just a little bit calmer and a little bit less irritated by it,” PK said. “I’m not seeking to irritate you, I’m seeking to understand you.”

He added, “It’s very difficult when you love someone to listen to how much pain you’re in.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.