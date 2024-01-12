Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are going to have to say goodbye to their Georgia mansion.

Truist Bank claimed they have a “right” to foreclose on the estranged couple’s home, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, January 12. The paperwork reveals that Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and her estranged husband, 38, “defaulted on their mortgage,” so the bank “intends to exercise its rights” and foreclose on the home if their debt isn’t paid.

Biermann previously requested a restraining order against the foreclosure, but Truist Bank’s filing claims this “must be denied.”

The drama surrounding the house started in November 2022. At the time, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum denied via social media that she and Biermann were having financial issues, stating that their home was not being sold.

Months later, Us confirmed in February 2023 that the Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and would be auctioned off the following month. (Truist Bank started the foreclosure process in August 2022 after the duo defaulted on their mortgage.)

In late February, however, the auction was canceled, but no further details were provided.

Amid their house woes, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years together. The duo later reconciled and called off the breakup, but Biermann filed for divorce a second time in August 2023.

In his second divorce petition, Biermann requested full legal and physical custody of the duo’s four minor children. He also asked that their Georgia home be put on the market before it was foreclosed on in November 2023. (The former couple share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann also adopted Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship.)

Us confirmed in October 2023 that the Zolciak-Biermann house was put on the market for $3.2 million. The price was later upped to $6 million but has since been dropped to $5.5 million.

In October 2023, the estranged couple filed affidavits detailing how foreclosure would hurt their family.

“The consequences of losing this equity would be devastating for my family, including myself, my ex-spouse Kim, and our four minor children,” Biermann wrote in court documents obtained by Us. “We would be left homeless, without financial resources, and unable to address the debts accumulated during our marriage.”

He went on to state that he “worked closely with Truist” to avoid foreclosure with a “3-month probationary payment period from June to August of 2023.” He and Zolciak-Biermann were unable to make the August payment.

Zolciak-Biermann’s affidavit, meanwhile, detailed how the family “will face insurmountable financial hardships” if the foreclosure proceeds.

“We are pleading for your support in potentially expediting the sale of the house, under the condition of a temporary order from the court to prevent foreclosure,” she wrote.