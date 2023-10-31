Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are doing everything they can to prevent foreclosure on their shared Georgia mansion.

The estranged couple each filed affidavits on Thursday, October 25, outlining the ways in which foreclosure would hurt their family, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The pair put their home on the market earlier this month after Us confirmed in February that the property was in foreclosure.

“The consequences of losing this equity would be devastating for my family, including myself, my ex-spouse Kim, and our four minor children,” Biermann, 38, wrote in his affidavit. “We would be left homeless, without financial resources, and unable to address the debts accumulated during our marriage. Among these debts are the Truist mortgage, a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) on the property, and an IRS lien.”

Biermann noted that he “worked closely with Truist” to avoid foreclosure by entering a “3-month probationary payment period from June to August of 2023.” However, he and Zolciak-Biermann, 55, were unable to make their August payment due to “the challenges arising from an ongoing divorce,” prompting the holding company to pursue foreclosure.

Biermann emphasized that the property is currently on the market “in accordance with a court-ordered TO” from the judge presiding over the duo’s divorce case. The sale would ensure that he and Zolciak-Biermann would be able to pay back Truist in full.

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, stated in her affidavit that she and Biermann “will face insurmountable financial hardships” due to a foreclosure, adding that the “most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.” (The two share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Zolciak-Biermann is also the mother of daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, from previous relationships.)

“We are pleading for your support in potentially expediting the sale of the house, under the condition of a temporary order from the court to prevent foreclosure,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum continued.

According to a petition filed by the exes against Truist on Thursday, their home “is due to be auctioned off on the courthouse steps on November 7, 2023.” The petition alleged, “If the foreclosure is allowed to proceed, however, Petitioners will suffer irreparable injury to the marital estate depleting in its entirety.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann initially filed for divorce in May, but they briefly reunited two months later before splitting once again in August.

Last month, Biermann stated in court documents obtained by Us that he has “no desire to reconcile” with Zolciak-Biermann despite being intimate with her post-split. He added that he “remains steadfast in his desire to leave [Zolciak-Biermann], leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment.”

After Zolciak-Biermann missed a September divorce hearing, a source exclusively told Us that she “had no other choice” because she was out of the country filming The Surreal Life. According to the insider, Zolciak-Biermann “had to make money” because she and Biermann are “broke.” She later took to social media to attempt selling Biermann’s designer shoes.

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann filed court documents asking to be granted primary physical custody of her four minor children, requesting to share joint legal custody with Biermann.

The pair’s legal drama continued when they were ordered to pay nearly $230,000 to Simmons Banks after failing to file an answer to the bank’s final default order after being sued in July in regard to a home equity line of credit they defaulted on. A temporary order was previously issued giving the duo “exclusive use” of their mansion until it sells, with Zolciak-Biermann staying in the “basement/nanny suite” and Biermann taking the primary bedroom.