Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are in the midst of a messy divorce — but daughter Brielle Biermann is still hoping they’ll find a way to work things out.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail on Friday, October 13, Brielle replied, “Yes,” when asked if she thought there was still hope for Kim, 45, and Kroy, 38, to rekindle their romance. The 26-year-old, who was returning to Los Angeles after a getaway in Mexico with her mom, ended the conversation by adding, “It’s [Kim] and Kroy to the end and that’s that.”

Both Kim and Kroy initially filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. While they briefly reconciled, Biermann filed for divorce again one month later. The exes share kids Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also adopted Brielle, along with her sister Ariana, 21, in 2013, who are Kim’s daughters from a previous marriage.

While Brielle initially sided with Kim amid the split — even unfollowing Kroy on Instagram —a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she ultimately decided to remain neutral. “Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce,” the insider explained of the social media snub. “Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy.”

According to the source, Brielle needed to take a “step back” and “reevaluate some things” before realizing she “loves her dad.”

That doesn’t mean Brielle is a fan of everyone in her mom’s life. When asked about Kim’s relationship with Surreal Life costar Chet Hanks, Brielle told the Daily Mail, “We don’t know him.”

Kim recently sparked dating speculation with Chet, 33, after the pair filmed season 8 of the reality series together. Earlier this month, a source told Us that although the duo “didn’t hook up,” they were “flirting” while on set of the reality series.

“They didn’t hook up, but there was definitely an attraction between them,” the insider shared at the time, adding that Kim thinks Chet is “good-looking.”

When asked about her relationship with Chet on Thursday, Kim played coy. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum would only confirm he’s a “nice guy” before revealing that she “couldn’t imagine” dating again.

Like Brielle, Kim could potentially be hoping for a reconciliation with her ex. In a petition filed in September to dismiss the divorce, Kim claimed that Kroy’s “allegation of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false” due to the pair’s “resumed cohabitation.” She noted that she and her estranged husband had “engaged in marital sexual relations” on “multiple occasions” since their initial split.

In his response, Kroy stated that their sexual relationship should have no bearing on the divorce, per documents obtained by Us at the time.

“The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Zolciak-Biermann] does not indicate a desire to reconcile,” Kroy’s court documents read. “[Biermann], after this second filing, remains steadfast in his desire to leave [Zolciak-Biermann], leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment.”

His filing also accused Kim of attempting to delay the divorce with her petition as she does not want to leave their shared Georgia home, which according to the docs, will be foreclosed in November.

“She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time,” the docs continued. “Without the receipt of equity from the sale of the marital residence, the parties cannot afford to move out of the residence and into new residences.”

Kroy, meanwhile, has been adamant about selling the home to financially support their children. He argued in the filing that his and Kim’s “current living situation is unsustainable and is detrimental to the mental and emotional health of the minor children.”

The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker — who filed in August for a court to order the sale of the house — explained that selling the property would give them “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment.”