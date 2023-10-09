Kim Zolciak formed a connection with fellow Surreal Life contestant Chet Hanks while on set of the reality series.

“They were flirting. They didn’t hook up, but there was definitely an attraction between them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Zolciak, 45, and Hanks, 33. “She thinks he’s good looking.”

In September, MTV announced that The Surreal Life would return for season 8. In addition to Zolciak and Hanks, the cast also includes Tyler Posey, Macy Gray and Johnny Weir amongst others. A release date for the season has yet to be announced.

In the past year, Zolciak has faced her fair share of ups and downs amid her tumultuous divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann. Both Zolciak and Biermann, 38, initially filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, but they briefly reconciled in July. Their rekindled romance did not last long as Biermann filed for divorce again one month later. The exes share kids Kroy “KJ” Jr. 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

In September, Zolciak claimed in court documents obtained by Us that the former Atlanta Falcons player’s second divorce petition should be dismissed, alleging that she and Biermann are still living together and “repeatedly” sleeping with each other.

Later that month, Zolciak angered a judge when she failed to appear for a Zoom hearing in her ongoing divorce proceedings. Zolciak’s lawyer, David Beaudry, shared that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was on a flight back from Colombia where she has been filming The Surreal Life.

“Her presence was not waived for today, so she is supposed to be here,” the attorney said, per Entertainment Tonight. “I did not waive her presence.”

The judge called the hearing “a waste,” noting that going forward all parties involved must appear in person in her courtroom. The hearing was reset for September 29.

Following the missed appearance, a source exclusively told Us that Zolciak was “beyond devastated” that she could not be present at the time but had “no other choice.”

“Production wouldn’t let her come back to the States because she was filming,” the insider explained in September, adding that Zolciak “had to make money” since she and Biermann are both “broke.”

In addition to their divorce drama, Zolciak and Biermann are also facing financial hardship as their shared Georgia home is facing foreclosure in November, according to docs obtained by Us.

“She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time,” the September court documents read. “Without the receipt of equity from the sale of the marital residence, the parties cannot afford to move out of the residence and into new residences.”

Us confirmed in February that Zolciak and Biermann’s home was in foreclosure but the twosome avoided going to auction the following month. In August, Biermann filed to put the house on the market with the hopes of selling the property quickly.