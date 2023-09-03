While Macy Gray is a Grammy-winning vocalist, even she struggles with confidence.

“I have to step out of myself,” Gray, 55, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I literally put on a cape and transform into the person that is brave and confident enough to get up there.”

The “I Try” vocalist dropped her 10th album, The Reset, in February with her California Jet Club band. The group is getting ready to perform the LP’s tracks on her live concert tour of the same name. “The Reset Tour kicks off at the end of September and goes through the end of the year,” Gray tells Us. “Get ready to party with us!”

The Reset Tour begins on September 29 at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York, before traversing across the United States.

Scroll down for an exclusive peek at a day in Gray’s life on the road — from her early-morning wake-up call to belting out the high notes on stage: